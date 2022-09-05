Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Hits $343.08 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $343.08 million and $806,199.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,155.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00037151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 344,813,944 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

