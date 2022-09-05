Gems (GEM) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Gems (GEM) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $161,681.88 and $26,317.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

