Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $354.00

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $865,084.61 and approximately $354.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,824.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00133030 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022196 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

