Ghost (GHOST) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 42% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,760.47 or 1.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00133666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,408,712 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

