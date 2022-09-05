Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0195 on Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

