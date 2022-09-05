Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Global Cord Blood Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CO opened at $2.31 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $280.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.14.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 623,571 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

