Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
NYSE CO opened at $2.31 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $280.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.14.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
