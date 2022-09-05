Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.89.

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 339.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 72,147 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after buying an additional 4,816,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.