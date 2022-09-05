Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.89.
GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Global-e Online Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 339.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 72,147 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after buying an additional 4,816,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
