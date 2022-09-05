Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

