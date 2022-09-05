GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $203,796.41

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $203,796.41 and approximately $184.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

