Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.48 Million

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Globe Derivative Exchange has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and $197,323.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.
Globe Derivative Exchange Coin Profile
Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx.
Globe Derivative Exchange Coin Trading
