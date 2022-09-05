GNY (GNY) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

GNY (GNY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $34,667.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

