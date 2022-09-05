GoByte One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $75,941.53 and $5.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

