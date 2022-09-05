GoHelpFund Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $4,878.47 and approximately $5,537.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

