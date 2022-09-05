Goldcoin Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $806,340.33 and approximately $4,389.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00304086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001222 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

