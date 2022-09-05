Goldex Token (GLDX) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Goldex Token has a market capitalization of $180,467.84 and $15,238.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Goldex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.
Goldex Token Profile
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Goldex Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Goldex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.