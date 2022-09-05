Gondola Finance Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GDL)

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Gondola Finance has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gondola Finance has a market cap of $10,585.12 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gondola Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,878.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132542 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Gondola Finance Profile

GDL is a coin. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin.

Gondola Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gondola Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gondola Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

