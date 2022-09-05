Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $10.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00304385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001214 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

