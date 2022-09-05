Graviton (GRAV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,369.00

Graviton (GRAV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $21,369.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837712 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015610 BTC.
Graviton Coin Profile
Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
