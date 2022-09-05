Graviton (GRAV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,369.00

Graviton (GRAV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $21,369.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.