Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $30,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 636,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 458,636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and sold 326,000 shares valued at $12,467,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.3 %

KDP opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

