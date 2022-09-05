Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $30,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3 %

AEP opened at $101.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

