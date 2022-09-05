Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,379 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Best Buy worth $30,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $71.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

