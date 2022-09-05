Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,227 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $38,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,672,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.17 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

