Green Climate World Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Green Climate World has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $255,176.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Green Climate World has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Green Climate World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Green Climate World

Green Climate World is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars.

