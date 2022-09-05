Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) Trading 84% Higher This Week

Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Green Shiba Inu (new) has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $20,266.00 worth of Green Shiba Inu (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Shiba Inu (new) coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Green Shiba Inu (new) has traded 84% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Green Shiba Inu (new) Coin Profile

Green Shiba Inu (new)’s total supply is 9,239,632,388,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,539,199,676 coins. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s official Twitter account is @GreenShibaCoin.

Buying and Selling Green Shiba Inu (new)

