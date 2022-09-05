Greif (NYSE:GEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

