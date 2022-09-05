Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.57 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $58,034.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.46 or 0.08040208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00181990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00304112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00795352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00618678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001198 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

