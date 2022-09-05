Guarded Ether Price Tops $1,258.48 on Major Exchanges (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guarded Ether has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $9,802.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,258.48 or 0.06352094 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838393 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015398 BTC.
Guarded Ether Coin Profile
Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet.
