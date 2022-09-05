Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.