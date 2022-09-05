Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $1.23 million and $3,081.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00303842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

