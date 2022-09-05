Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $1.24 million and $507.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00304815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002463 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.