Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $261,000 Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 87,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $686.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.72. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

