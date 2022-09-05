Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $266,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.