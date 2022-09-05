Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $268,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameren by 493.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 1.0 %

AEE stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

