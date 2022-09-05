Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.