Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 251 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $284.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

