HaloDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,088.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $32,724.21 and $2,088.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002492 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00840399 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015703 BTC.
HaloDAO Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
