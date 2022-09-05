Hamster (HAM) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (HAM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $126,997.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00837312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.