Handshake 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61,274.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $31.30 million and approximately $61,274.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.95 or 0.08095221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00193566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00304794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00793593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00629725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001195 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 525,663,941 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.