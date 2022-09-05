Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $3,758,826.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,466,054.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,725 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

