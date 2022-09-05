Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 234.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,571 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $4,453,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth about $7,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Stock Performance

Harsco stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $416.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Harsco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

