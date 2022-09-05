HashBX Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $372,397.73 and approximately $653.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,843.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00133308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022175 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.