Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.10

Hathor (HTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $373,483.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 911,968,080 coins and its circulating supply is 236,023,080 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

