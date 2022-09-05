Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $143,880.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.86 or 0.08179446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00200050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00305604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00795349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00633507 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,529,830 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

