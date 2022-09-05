Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.33 Million in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 316,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.26% of Redwood Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 22.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

RWT opened at $7.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

