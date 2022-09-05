Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 61,677 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,677 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 363,101 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $142.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $148.26. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

