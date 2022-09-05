HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $56.52 million and approximately $2,065.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002784 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

