HEdpAY Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. HEdpAY has a market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $14,457.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.
About HEdpAY
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEdpAY Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for HEdpAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEdpAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.