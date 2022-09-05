Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.75 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $517,143.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,814.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00036742 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

