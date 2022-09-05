Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $390,525.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,688.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00036219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00132321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022349 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

