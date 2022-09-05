Helium Achieves Market Cap of $489.36 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $489.36 million and approximately $21.03 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00019703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00095182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00259001 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,558,854 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

